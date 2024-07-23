Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Coca-Cola updated its FY24 guidance to $2.82-2.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.850 EPS.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $281.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.