Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Coeur Mining worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,740,000 after buying an additional 1,716,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDE. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.03.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

