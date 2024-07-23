Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

