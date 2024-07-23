Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of COLB opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLB

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.