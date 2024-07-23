Comerica Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comerica from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

CMA opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 243,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 356.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

