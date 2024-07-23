Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.94% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,242,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $317.85 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.82 and a 200-day moving average of $291.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.