Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $63.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,631,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,004,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,345,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after purchasing an additional 155,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,835,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

