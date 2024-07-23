Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Compass Diversified worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at $761,838. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline bought 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CODI

About Compass Diversified

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.