COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 209.56% from the company’s current price.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $508.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,878,571.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 186,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

