Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 49,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

