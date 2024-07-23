ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.24.

COP opened at $112.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after buying an additional 826,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after buying an additional 270,859 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

