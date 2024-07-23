Contrasting American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -19.40% -18.92% MP Materials 1.62% -0.61% -0.34%

Risk & Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50 MP Materials 0 4 6 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 507.48%. MP Materials has a consensus price target of $20.61, indicating a potential upside of 44.74%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than MP Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.14) -3.82 MP Materials $253.45 million 9.29 $24.31 million ($0.15) -94.93

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. MP Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MP Materials beats American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

