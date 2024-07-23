Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

