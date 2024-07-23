Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
View Our Latest Report on Copart
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Mutual vs. Index Funds: What’s the Difference?
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.