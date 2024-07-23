Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2024

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.