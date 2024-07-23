Coral Products PLC (CRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Coral Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRU stock opened at GBX 12.70 ($0.16) on Tuesday. Coral Products has a one year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 18.49 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.37. The stock has a market cap of £11.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,349.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

In other Coral Products news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,200 ($2,845.32). In related news, insider David Low acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,233.32). Also, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,200 ($2,845.32). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $514,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

