Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.56) EPS.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $623.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $13,363,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

