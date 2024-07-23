Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 133,843 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $15,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

CLM stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.