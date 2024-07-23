CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $111.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $75.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5,571.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

