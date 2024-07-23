Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Truist Financial

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 206,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.