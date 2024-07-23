Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Crescent Energy stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.99%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 94.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 901.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,990 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.