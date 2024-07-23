CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $396.00 at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $396.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $370.21.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 13.5 %

CRWD opened at $263.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.