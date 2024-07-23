Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Crown Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29.
Crown Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.
In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.
