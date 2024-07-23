CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $17.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.37. CSP has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%.

CSP Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CSP’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $31,262.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,352,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,220,474.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,355,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,377,958.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,262.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,352,602 shares in the company, valued at $19,220,474.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,952 shares of company stock valued at $239,822. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.