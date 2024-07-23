Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 3,062 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $80,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $442.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.94.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

