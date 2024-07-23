D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $180.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.69.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

