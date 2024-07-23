D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $208.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $178.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.52. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

