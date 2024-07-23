Data I/O (DAIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, analysts expect Data I/O to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAIO opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Separately, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Data I/O in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

