Datadog’s (DDOG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a sell rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Datadog stock opened at $121.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.81, a PEG ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 857,606 shares of company stock worth $103,799,779. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,855,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Datadog by 13.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

