Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading 14% Higher

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) was up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.26 ($0.16). Approximately 91,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 401,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 100 ($1.29) to GBX 95 ($1.23) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £11.36 million, a P/E ratio of -401.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

