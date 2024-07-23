Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) PT Raised to $15.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DESP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Despegar.com

Despegar.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $12.70 on Monday. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.