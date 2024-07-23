Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Stock Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $2.58. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 7.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.
