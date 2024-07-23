Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
Diversified Energy stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Diversified Energy has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.
Diversified Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Energy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.