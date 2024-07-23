Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Diversified Energy stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Diversified Energy has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,507,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,639,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Diversified Energy by 838.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,484,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,948 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $16,390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,871,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

