Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.74

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as low as C$2.71. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 115,499 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DIV

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market cap of C$451.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 54.93% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of C$15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1900883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.