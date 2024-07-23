Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.74

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as low as C$2.71. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 115,499 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.7 %
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 54.93% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of C$15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1900883 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
