Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 187.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,618 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 3.6 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

