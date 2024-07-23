Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.79

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.79 and traded as high as C$16.79. Dream Global REIT shares last traded at C$16.79, with a volume of 630,471 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99.
Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.
