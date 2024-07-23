Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $107.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.15. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $108.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

