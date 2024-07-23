Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 56,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 91,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $3,701,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $6,157,000. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 16,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $181.67 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

