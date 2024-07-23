East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,418,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.36% of East West Bancorp worth $1,140,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,013,000 after purchasing an additional 762,958 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

