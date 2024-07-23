Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESES – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 7,800 shares.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.