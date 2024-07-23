Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of EC stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.