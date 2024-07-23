Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

ELAN stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Insider Activity

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

