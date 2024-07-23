Eldorado Gold (EGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EGO opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGO

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.