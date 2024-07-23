Eldorado Gold (ELD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$22.57 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.38 and a 12 month high of C$23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.99. The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

ELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.48.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$751,971.80. In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total transaction of C$251,733.52. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$751,971.80. Insiders sold a total of 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

