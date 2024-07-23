Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Profile

(Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.