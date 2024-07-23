Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

CMLS opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.48. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $200.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

