Empowered Funds LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 307.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,919 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $566.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.