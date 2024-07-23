Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Up 3.4 %

GSAT opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.90. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

