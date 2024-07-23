Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.03.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $104.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $182.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,139,775 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.