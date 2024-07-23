Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Holdings Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 293.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Enstar Group stock opened at $327.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $229.57 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

