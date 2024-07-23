Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.65.

Envista Price Performance

NYSE:NVST opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Envista has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Envista by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,223,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,302,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Envista by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Envista by 820.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 363,875 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $372,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

