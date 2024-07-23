EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EQT will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 118,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in EQT by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in EQT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 20,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

